WWE Greatest Royal Rumble: Al-Qaeda threatens Saudi Arabia prince for hosting wrestling event

WWE created history in April when they conducted their first-ever event in the desert nation of South Africa. The six-hour long event took place in the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after an agreement between His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. The historic night ended with Braun Strowman winning the first-ever 50-man battle royal match. With some of the major feuds such as The Undertaker’s clash with Rusev in a Casket match and Triple H’s battle with John Cena, the show garnered much fanfare in the country, with the stadium jam-packed with over 60,000 people.

But just a month later, the wrestling event has brought ire from a Yemen-based terrorist group. According to the Independent, the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (or AQAP) slammed the current Saudi Arabia regime and sent a warning to Prince Mohammad bin Salman. The terrorist group said that the prince is “opening the door wide for corruption and moral degradation”.

“[Foreign] disbelieving wrestlers exposed their privates and on most of them was the sign of the cross, in front of a mixed gathering of young Muslim men and women,” the group was quoted as saying by The Independent.

Further describing the members of the regime as “corruptors”, the group condoned the hosting of music and circus shows in the country. “The corruptors did not stop at that, for every night musical concerts are being announced, as well as movies and circus shows,” it said.

WWE COO Triple H said last month that he is happy that WWE could become a part of a “cultural shift” in Saudi Arabia. “The country is in the middle of a shift in how it is dealing with that – the position is changing, and rights are changing, as is the way women are handled and treated in society. We think that’s a great thing and we’re excited to be at the forefront of that change,” he said.

