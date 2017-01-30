WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live Results Updates Events: UnderTaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg in action

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live: 30 wrestlers in big Rumble. (Source: WWE) WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live: 30 wrestlers in big Rumble. (Source: WWE)

The first PPV of the year by WWE is here. Apart from the WrestleMania, Royal Rumble is the single biggest event in WWE and this year, it can be termed as a smaller WrestleMania.

The Rumble will have 30 participants fighting to stay in the ring and the last one standing will get a chance to wrestle for championship title at WrestleMania 33. This year it will be one of the toughest as the ring will include UnderTaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. And we obviusly can expect a surprise or two.

Lesnar will in a mood to avenge his loss to Goldbreg when they met last time. A two-minute shocker for the Beast Incarnate.

This year, the Texas event will see Roman Reigns will try to win the Universal Championship from RAW rival Kevin Owens. It was Chris Jericho who did not let Reigns win it last time as he showed up to help his friend Owens. But this time, Y2J will be suspended above the ring in a SHARK CAGE! So no help for Owens.

There will be another big match. John Cena will be up against WWE World champion AJ Styles and try to match Ric Flair’s record of 16-time world titles.

