Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Will use the money for sister’s wedding, says most expensive player Nitin Tomar

Nitin Tomar said that he felt nom added pressure due to the price tage. (Source: File) Nitin Tomar said that he felt nom added pressure due to the price tage. (Source: File)

Nitin Tomar said that he would use the money he has received from the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction for his sister’s wedding and on the land in his village for farming. Tomar, on Monday, became the most expensive player in the history of the PKL as he went to Team UP for Rs 93 lakh.

“I will use this money for my sister’s wedding,” said the raider while addressing the media after the auction, “I will also be using the money on the farming land in my village”

Tomar was the standout in a night where Indians were clearly the most sought after players up for auction. I am very happy,” he said when asked what his reaction was to the news, “I was watching the auction live with my family and people from my village.”

When asked if he feels there is any added responsibility or pressure on his shoulder because of the price tag, Tomar said that responsibility is something that is always there on a player’s shoulder regardless of what the price tag is. “And there is no question of pressure,” he said.

Team UP, the side he will represent, is one four new teams added this year. They are yet to reveal the franchise’s official name.

Asked about the difficulties he would face due to it being an entirely new team, Nitin said that he has already played with a few of his new teammates and so the team is not exactly a new one.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd