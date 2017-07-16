Wannabe managers should have negotiation skills: BCCI

The advertisement for manager’s post was only put up after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators pulled up the BCCI officials on Saturday for their inaction on the same. (Source: BCCI) The advertisement for manager’s post was only put up after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators pulled up the BCCI officials on Saturday for their inaction on the same. (Source: BCCI)

The candidate who wishes to become the manager of Indian cricket team has to be expert in “conflict resolution and negotiation skills,” according to the Indian cricket board. The advertisement for manager’s post was only put up after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators pulled up the BCCI officials on Saturday for their inaction on the same. Indian cricket was rattled by the problems between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli that led to a situation where a new coach had to be selected.

The COA had wanted to end ‘free junkets’ for members who were appointed as managers of the national and junior teams, and wanted a professional in place. However, despite sending repeated reminders, the Indian board hadn’t acted until now. The COA expressed their anger in their meeting with BCCI big bosses held in New Delhi on Saturday, after which the board uploaded application on their website inviting candidates for the manager’s job.

The Indian Express understands the COA were also upset with the way managers were appointed for India under 19 and India A tour without keeping COA in loop. Rajesh Verma, who was former Jharkhand Cricket Association secretary and had to vacate his seat after Supreme Court order on BCCI, had been flown in as manager of the India U-19 team to England. Shesh Narayan, who is new secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association, was supposed to travel to South Africa as manager with India A side. However, COA has now told BCCI not to send Narayan to South Africa until the process of manager is over.

By Saturday evening the BCCI had uploaded criteria for Interested candidates to apply for the position of the ‘Team Manager’ for the Senior India Men’s Cricket Team. The term period for new manager will be for minimum one year and candidate has to have played good level of cricket: preferably first class or at International level.

“Candidates who have (i) successfully managed a cricket team of any of the affiliated units of BCCI or the national teams, at the first class or at the International level, or (ii) have a minimum of ten years of work experience in public/private sector, will be preferred,” the application reads.

In their advertisement, BCCI made it clear that “Conflict resolution and negotiation skills are mandatory requisites of a candidate and should be able to demonstrate abilities/situations that have been successfully managed during their career”. The board has checks and balances in place, in theory, with managers of the team supposedly filing reports at the end of each tour, but there were three managers during Kumble’s tenure but the issue between the captain and the coach could not be doused.

The COA wants past cricketers to handle the job, however, the interested candidates will need to have good understanding of latest technologies / trends in sports software.

