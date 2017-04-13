The blame will no longer be on Mankad

Senanayake after ‘Mankading’ Buttler. Senanayake after ‘Mankading’ Buttler.

On his birth centenary, Vinoo Mankad is set to lose an (in)famous tag attached in his name which had until now immortalized him in cricket lexicon the world over. No longer, would there be any stigma though. The MCC, the makers of Law, have changed the “mankading law” and put the onus on the non-striker. This is the crux: “If you do not want to risk being run out, stay within your ground until the bowler has released the ball.” Until now, whenever a bowler stopped before releasing the ball and ran out the nonstriker who had stepped out of the crease to gain unfair advantage, it would be the bowler who would be morally crucified.

Be it Kapil Dev, R Ashwin, Senanayake, Murali Kartik, or Mankad of course, they were all castigated for their decisions to run out the errant batsmen. As if it was them who had committed a crime, and not the batsmen who stepped out of the crease even before the ball was released. MCC has finally amended the law.

MCC made two changes, and one of them was the title change to ‘Non-striker leaving his/her ground early’. By its very phrasing, the title now lays the blame on the batsmen. This is how MCC explained it. “Changing the title of the Law, to put the onus on the non-striker to remain in his/her ground. It is often the bowler who is criticised for attempting such a run out but it is the batsman who is attempting to gain an advantage. The message to the non-striker is very clear – if you do not want to risk being run out, stay within your ground until the bowler has released the ball.’

MCC catches up

For a while now – from October 1st 2011 in fact – the international playing conditions of ICC that are applied in international cricket already stated that the bowler could run out the batsman before he has delivered the ball. “The bowler is permitted, before releasing the ball and provided he has not completed his usual delivery swing, to attempt to run out the non-striker.”

The confusion in perception arose because MCC hadn’t changed its own law in line with the ICC amendments. The MCC had described its Law as: “The bowler is permitted, before entering his delivery stride, to attempt to run out the non-striker.” That reference to delivery stride was the devil that created doubts in some followers’ minds. From 2011, ICC had removed the delivery stride to ‘before releasing’ but the confusion had remained.

Finally, MCC has caught up with ICC. “The extension of the timeframe for the run out has been in place for some time in the international game and the Law change is in line with this. Extending the point at which the run out of the non-striker can be attempted to the instant at which the bowler would be expected to deliver the ball. This will have the effect of keeping the non-striker in his/her ground for longer.” When Mankad ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in the Sydney Test in 1948, the event that gave rise to the term ‘Mankading’, he had found support from none other than Don Bradman. “The laws of cricket make it quite clear that the non-striker must keep within his ground until the ball has been delivered,” he wrote in his autobiography. “If not, why is the provision there which enables the bowler to run him out? By backing up too far or too early the non-striker is very obviously gaining an unfair advantage.”

Despite Bradman pitching in with support, the bowlers who mankaded have borne the brunt of moral criticism from all quarters, not just in fans but even in cricketers. Last year, when West Indian Keemo Paul mankaded out Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarvo in the U-19 world cup, he earned the ire of Stephen Fleming who called it “absolutely disgraceful”. Of course the bowlers like Kapil Dev to Ashwin have had their share of criticism but finally the law makers have made it clear that the batsmen are one to be blamed for trying to steal illegal advantage by stepping out too early. The great Indian allrounder Mankad would have approved.

