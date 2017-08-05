Yuki Bhambri’s dream run at ATP Citi Open comes to an end

Yuki Bhambri suffered a disappointing loss against 15th seed Kevin Anderson Yuki Bhambri suffered a disappointing loss against 15th seed Kevin Anderson

India’s Yuki Bhambri suffered a disappointing loss against 15th seed Kevin Anderson at the ATP Citi Open and thereby brought an end to his impressive campaign. Bhambri went down fighting 4-6 6-4 3-6 against the South Africa in the quarterfinals.

After the match, Bhambri spoke to the PTI and said, “I had a good tournament but disappointed with the result today. I felt I had a shot after winning the second set but got broken early in the third set and it’s much harder to come back against a big server”.

“I have fought well all week and felt comfortable playing against the big guys which is a good step moving forward. Looking forward to the rest of the season and hope to stay healthy,” he added.

It may be recalled here that prior to this loss Bhambri had a stellar campaign and had recorded one of the biggest wins of his career when he defeated Gael Monfils 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. He took one hour and 51 minutes to register the win. Bhambri, who ranks at 200, had also beaten Guido Pella of Argentina 6-7 6-3 6-1.

Earlier, Bhambri had spoken about his performance at the Citi Open and said that it was a good test and he enjoyed competing with the best. “We fight and work to play these kinds of matches and compete against the best, so it’s a good opportunity,” and added, “He is the defending champion and a class player. I have nothing to lose,” said the 25-year-old Delhi lad.

