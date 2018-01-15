Yuki Bhambri vs Marcos Baghdatis Live, Australian Open: Yuki Bhambri broken back Marcos Baghdatis; 3-4 in first set

Yuki Bhambri vs Marcos Baghdatis Live: Yuki Bhambri and Marcos Baghdatis will play on Court 8. (Source: PTI Photo) Yuki Bhambri vs Marcos Baghdatis Live: Yuki Bhambri and Marcos Baghdatis will play on Court 8. (Source: PTI Photo)

Yuki Bhambri came through a tough qualifying campaign to make the main draw of the Australian Open for a third time. And the task is going to be tough from the onset. After being stretched to three sets in the third and final round of qualifying by Peter Polansky, a day later, he faces Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis – a veteran in the sport and a 2006 finalist. Where World No 121 Bhambri would have his youth to support him, 32-year-old Baghdatis will definitely enjoy the crowd support who always elicit’s loud approval from the Melbourne crowd whenever he plays. Bhambri with his foray into the main draw in Melbourne, has become the first Indian since Saketh Myneni at the 2016 US Open to come through the qualifying. Catch live scores and updates from Yuki Bhambri vs Marcos Baghdatis at Australian Open.

Yuki Bhambri vs Marcos Baghdatis Live Scores and Updates: 1210 hrs IST: BREAK! Six games played and four breaks of serve. Bhambri fails to hold on to the advantage he had created and is broken right away. 3-3 in the first set. Baghdatis comes back and holds serve successfully. 4-3 in the first set

1209 hrs IST: Another well attended day at the Australian Open. Court 8 is expectedly packed too. Many fans support Baghdatis when he comes to Melbourne.

1207 hrs IST: BREAK AGAIN! Baghdatis is broken once again as he shanks his forehand. A complete mishit and the forehand is well wide. Been poor serving so far from the Cypriot. Bhambri up 3-2 in the first set

1203 hrs IST: Bhambri sends his backhand into the net after a long rally. It brings up break point for Baghdatis. And it is converted on the first time of asking. Bhambri with a nice deep serve and it gets a short reply but the Indian player goes for a bit too much on the sideline. It misses and Bhambri is broken. 2-2 in the first set

1157 hrs IST: Great start for Bhambri. Looks confident in his serve and has Baghdatis scrambling on the backhand side. It is enough for him to consolidate the break. Up 2-0 in the first set. But Baghdatis comes back to hold. 2-1 now

1151 hrs IST: Baghdatis serves first and is broken in the very first game. A deep return from Bhambri on the first serve and Baghdatis fails to control his forehand which goes into the net. Two break point chances early on and the first one is converted!

1131 hrs IST: Yuki at Australian Open previously: lost to Andy Murray (2015) and Tomas Berdych (2016). Baghdatis now. These two have never met professionally before

1130 hrs IST: We’ve been made to wait longer than expected. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came from a set down to beat Kozlova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. But now it is Yuki’s turn to take the court

1040 hrs IST: Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage of Yuki Bhambri, Índia’s sole representative in the singles draw, against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at Australian Open. They will be playing on Court 8. Bit of a read up on Bhambri’s final qualifying round win on Sunday by Shahid Judge here.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd