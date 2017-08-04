Yuki Bhambri subdues Gael Monfils storm

Yuki Bhambri exults after the big win. Yuki Bhambri exults after the big win.

It is not often that the guy across the net from Gael Monfils is the one making the highlight reel. On Thursday, Yuki Bhambri managed to do that multiple times. With the deciding set of the Citi Open second-round contest at 3-3, 30-30, Monfils seemed to have finished the point with a volley into the deuce-court service box. The Frenchman then had no choice but to watch, almost in trepidation, as Bhambri zipped across the court to win the point with a down-the-line forehand, thwacked on the run.

Bhambri’s matter-of-fact celebration of the point was almost as subdued as the one at the end of the 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win — perhaps, the biggest of his career. Sure, he defeated Italy’s Fabio Fognini, then ranked 16, via retirement at the 2014 Chennai Open. But a 200th-ranked player knocking out world No. 22 will always count as a massive upset, even though Bhambri and those in the know believe otherwise. “I was not at all surprised by his performance today,” says Aditya Sachdeva, who has coached the Delhi boy since childhood. “We have known that he is this good for quite a number of years. He has an uncanny ability to hit the ball very early.”

For Bhambri — who had to qualify to make the main draw of the ATP 500 event — the one hour, 51 minute-win over the defending champion wasn’t about announcing his arrival. “I had nothing to lose out there today, so I was pretty free and just went out there and had fun,” said Bhambri in a post-match interview. “Monfils is a great athlete and he runs down the points. I kept him on the defence and it’s a great feeling to be able to pull that off.”

More aggressive of the two, Bhambri took the attack to Monfils as he moped around the baseline. Quick off the blocks, Bhambri pocketed the first set with his first serve at 72 per cent. And while he lost the lead in the second set, Bhambri unsettled Monfils by rushing to the net and volleying on the fast Washington court. “I took my chances. I attacked when I had to. I came to the net when I thought it was the right moment. Took the right call to attack and choose a side and it all paid off today,” said Bhambri.

Sachdeva says the net play has taken years to develop. “This wasn’t a result of 1-2 months. We have been working on him coming to the net and closing out the points early so I was extremely delighted to see him work that into the game today. He was killing off so many points. A player who plays well at the net unsettles opponents nowadays.” Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi picked up on the ploy too. “He volleyed exceptionally well today. As a captain, it’s heartening to see how he was able to stick to a game plan and beat a top player. With a win like that, his confidence has to be sky high.”

A win like that could also end up being the latest of the apparent ‘turning points’ in Bhambri’s career. A former world No. 1 junior and 2009 Australian Open boys’ champion, Bhambri’s style was once compared to the likes of Novak Djokovic. However, despite flashes of brilliance, a never-ending struggle with injuries and rehabilitation saw him constantly lose ranking points and, more importantly, time.

Two years back, Bhambri looked to have turned his career around with a string of wins on the Challenger circuit. He reached 88 in the rankings in November 2015, before another lengthy layoff saw him finish 2016 at 532. He began this year with success on the Futures circuit and a convincing performance against New Zealand in the Davis Cup. But, like clockwork, he was again sidelined and ruled out of the tie against Uzbekistan due to a knee injury.

Now back playing at his best, the 25-year-old might just be ready to soar up the rankings once more. Bhupathi — who will welcome Bhambri back in the Davis Cup camp for the September tie against Canada — certainly believes so. “Yuki has won a lot of matches this season so it’s clear he is fully fit. Coming back from the injury and starting from scratch at the Futures is never easy, but there is no doubt about the level he can play, so it’s exciting for Indian tennis.” Sachdeva though knows it is not about the ranking but the time Bhambri spends on court. “The target for Yuki has always been the same. Play a whole year. It is unfortunate that he has had such a roller-coaster ride with injuries. It is again a testament to his mental strength that after every setback, he is ready to start afresh. We know that if he manages to play 25-30 weeks a season he will be right up there with the big boys.”

