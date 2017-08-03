Yuki Bhambri stuns defending champion Gael Monfils at ATP Citi Open

Yuki Bhambri next faces Guido Pella. (Source: PTI File) Yuki Bhambri next faces Guido Pella. (Source: PTI File)

25-year-old Yuki Bhambri stunned the tennis world when he defeated ATP Citi Open champion Gael Monfils 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Yuki Bhambri had set up the second round clash with world number 22 and defending champion Gael Monfils after his first round opponent had to retire. With this win, Bhambri, who is ranked at 200, has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals.

It may be recalled here that before facing Monfils, Bhambri had said while speaking to the PTI, “It’s a good test. We fight and work to play these kinds of matches and compete against the best, so it’s a good opportunity,” and added, “He is the defending champion and a class player. I have nothing to lose,” said the 25-year-old Delhi lad.

Bhambri has had a lot of ups and down in his career but this win certainly ranks among the highest. However, one of his main issues has been injury concerns. Earlier, addressing the concern, Bhambri had said, “It hasn’t been ideal, yes. It’s difficult to sit on the sidelines, but I am in recovery, working with my coach, with physiotherapists, with medical professionals to help me overcome this, I hope to be back to playing soon.”

“It’s majorly a mental thing as well, that some people understand, yes, but a lot of people should know. When Andy won his Wimbledon title, when Milos Raonic went up to give his speech, they all thanked their entire team. The mental aspect is so important. You need your team behind you, encouraging you, egging you on, keeping your spirits up as you work. That is incredibly important.”

