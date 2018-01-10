Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan advance in Australian Open qualifying

Yuki Bhambri progressed to the second round of Australian Open qualifying. (Source: PTI Photo) Yuki Bhambri progressed to the second round of Australian Open qualifying. (Source: PTI Photo)

India had two reasons to rejoice and two to be disappointed about after the first round of Australian Open qualifying in Melbourne. Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan both won their respective first round matches while Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost with all four matches going the distance.

Bhambri and Ramanathan came from behind but Nagal couldn’t do the same while Gunneswaran failed to capitalise on winning the first set. Bhambri, the 15th seed, overcame Canada’s Bradely Schuner 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round and will next take on Spain’s Carlos Taberner.

Ramkumar, seeded 28th, edged out America’s Bradley Klahn 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-2 in his match to set up a second round clash against French man Gleb Sakharov. Prajnesh won the first set but lost steam and the match 6-1, 1-6, 2-6 to Germany’s Tobias Kamke. Nagal, who recently played his first ever ATP tournament in Pune, went down fighting 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6 to Italy’s Alessandro Giannessi.

In other key qualifying results from first round, top seed Taylor Fritz beat local hope Sam Groth -4, 3-6, 7-6 while there was a shocker of a result when Nicolas Mahut, the second seed, lost to Danilo Petrovic 6-7, 3-6. Also bowing out early was the third seeded Italian Marco Cecchinato who was beaten in straight sets by Australian Bradley Mousley.

