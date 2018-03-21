Yuki Bhambri qualifies for Miami Open

Yuki Bhambri won both his qualifying matches in Miami in straight sets. (Express file photo by Ravi Kanojia) Yuki Bhambri won both his qualifying matches in Miami in straight sets. (Express file photo by Ravi Kanojia)

For a second straight tournament in a row, Yuki Bhambri came through qualifying to make the main draw of an ATP Masters 1000 event when he made his place in the 128-player draw. Played at Key Biscane in Florida, Bhambri beat Sweden’s Elias Ymer 7-5, 6-2 to notch up another convincing win in what has been remarkable showing on the American hardcourts in the past two weeks. He will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Mirza Bašić in the first round. Bašić comes into the draw as a lucky loser despite going down in the second and final qualifying round.

In a match that spanned an hour and half, Bhambri came through tough resistance by Ymer with neither players dropping serve until the 11th game. On the first break point opportunity that came the Indian’s way in the set, he made the most to create an opening. In the subsequent game, Bhambri held serve and closed out the opening set on the second time of asking.

The second set was less of a challenge for Bhambri. He broke the Swiss World No 133 in two consecutive games to race away to 5-1. Ymer saved two match points but couldn’t prolong the inevitable as Bhambri moved forward.

A win for Bhambri in the first round and he sets up a second round with American eighth seed Jack Sock.

Last week, Bhambri reached the third round of Indian Wells for his best-ever showing at an ATP Masters 1000 event in what was his second appearance. During the way, he beat Nicolas Mahut and Lucas Pouille before going down to Sam Querrey in a three set battle.

