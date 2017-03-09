Yuki Bhambri knocks out Blaz Kavcic, makes quarters of Zuhai Challenger

Yuki Bhambri’s second round match lasted an hour and 14 minutes. (Source: AP) Yuki Bhambri’s second round match lasted an hour and 14 minutes. (Source: AP)

Yuki Bhambri knocked out fifth seed and world number 147 Blaz Kavcic in straight sets to progress to the singles quarterfinals of the USD 50,000 ATP Challenger event.

The unseeded Indian, playing under Protected Ranking (PR), beat his Serbian rival 6-1 6-4 in a second round match lasting an hour and 14 minutes.

Ranked 341, Yuki next faces Argentina’s Agustin Velotti, who is ranked 190.

The Indian broke his rival five times in the match and lost his serve only once.

“I stayed solid and served well. I went for my shots when it was possible. I had good two wins and I am hoping to get more,” Yuki told PTI after the match.

Yuki and Chennai Open winner Jeeven Nedunchezhiyan had lost the first round in the doubles event.