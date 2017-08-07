Yuki Bhambri jumps to 159 in ATP rankings

Yuki Bhambri reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington. Yuki Bhambri reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington.

Yuki Bhambri has been rewarded for his impressive showing in Washington at the ATP Citi Open where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to former top-10 player Kevin Anderson. The run has helped him jump 41 places to 159 in latest ATP Rankings (he was ranked at World No 200 last week). With that, Bhambri has returned to become India’s highest ranked player by edging Ramkumar Ramanathan who is now ranked at 179 following a rise by three places.

Both Bhambri and Ramanathan had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament in Washington in the run up to the US Open Grand Slam which begins from August 28. While Ramanathan lost in the opening round to Guido Pella of Argentina, Bhambri played scintillating tennis throughout the week. He was confident from the back of the court and in serve as well to pick up a massive win in the second round where he beat France’s Gael Monfils. In the first round he beat Stefan Kozlov and Pella in the the third round. In the quarterfinal against Anderson, Bhambri was on the up by winning the second set but he let the momentum shift early in the decider to lose.

Following his impressive Washington performance, Bhambri now has 365 points while Ramkumar has 308 points. Prajnesh Gunneswaran (213), Sumit Nagal (266) and N Sriram Balaji (297) are the next three Indians to round off the top 5.

In the doubles department, Rohan Bopanna continues to be the highest ranked Indian at World no 21. Divij Sharan (World No 53), Purav Raja (World No 53), Leander Paes (World No 62) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (World No 95) are the rest in the top 100.

On the WTA Tour, Sania Mirza continues to remain the highest ranked doubles player and she stayed steady at World No 7 following a semi-final defeat in Washington. Prarthana Thombare has moved four places up to No 130 with Ankita Raina on No 196. In the singles department, Raina is the top ranked Indian with 194 points to be ranked at No 265 followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (No 337) and Riya Bhatia (No 511).

There were no changes in the top 10 on either tours with Karolina Pliskova and Andy Murray continuing to stay at the pinnacle. But Murray could lose his top ranking if Rafael Nadal, currently World No 2, reaches the semifinals in Montreal.

