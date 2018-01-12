Yuki Bhambri inches closer to Australian Open main draw

Yuki Bhambri will now fight it out with Canadian Peter Polanksy for a place in the main draw. (Source: PTI) Yuki Bhambri will now fight it out with Canadian Peter Polanksy for a place in the main draw. (Source: PTI)

Putting up a dominating show, Yuki Bhambri outclassed Spaniard Carlos Taberner to reach the third and final qualifying round of the Australian Open, in Melbourne on Friday.

Bhambri, who is in good nick, routed the world number 183 6-0 6-2 in the second round of the men’s singles qualifiers. The 25-year-old Indian, ranked 122, won 54 points in the 57-minute contest, breaking his rival six times in the match.

Bhambri will now fight it out with Canadian Peter Polanksy for a place in the main draw.

If Bhambri clears the final hurdle, it will be his third appearance in the Australian men singles main draw.

In 2015, as a qualifier, he had lost to Andy Murray in the first round and in 2016 he bumped into Tomas Berdych to make a first round exit.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India’s next best singles player in the rankings at number 139, will play his second round later in the day.

The 23-year-old from Chennai is up against French man Gleb Sakharov, ranked 156.

