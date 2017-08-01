Yuki Bhambri sets up Gael Monfils clash in Washington; Ramkumar Ramanathan falters

Yuki Bhambri needed an hour and seven minutes to move into the second round at Citi Open in Washington. (Source: Tennis TV screenshot) Yuki Bhambri needed an hour and seven minutes to move into the second round at Citi Open in Washington. (Source: Tennis TV screenshot)

Yuki Bhambri moved into the second round of the Citi Open being played in Washington as part of the US Open series when his opponent Stefan Kozlov from the USA retired midway into the second set. At that moment, Bhambri led 7-5, 2-0. On the other hand, Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten by Argentina’s Guido Pella 6-4, 6-1. Bhambri will next face a challenging prospect in World No 22 Gael Monfils of France who had a first round bye in the tournament as the sixth seed.

Kozlov looked to be in discomfort right from the word go in the second set as he moved around gingerly – whenever he did move – and Bhambri made the most of it by breaking the American in the first game. He followed it up with a comfortable hold. With Kozlov serving in the third game, Bhambri struck a backhand winner down the line that had no answer from the World No 132 player. And that was that for the player from Florida who walked up to the net and shook Bhambri’s hand.

In the first set, the two players exchanged five breaks of serve with Bhambri the first to have his serve broken that gave Kozlov a 3-1 lead. But the India number two player hit right back to bring things to an even pegging. However, he failed to hold on to his own in the very next game too to trail 2-4. And once again Bhambri came back to win four points in a row for the break.

Yuki, placed at World No 200 in Monday’s ranking update, got the decisive break in the 11th game to lead 6-5 and he held on in a close game in the next. Bhambri found the sideline with an inside-out forehand that drew a poor response and opened up the court for the Indian to hit a forehand winner.

On the other hand, there were no reasons to rejoice for Ramanathan as he went down to Pella later in the night. Ramkumar started the match by breaking the Argentine’s serve but failed to hold on to his own at crucial junctures – in the fourth game and more importantly in the tenth game to lose the first set 6-4.

The second set went downhill quickly for Ramkumar as he fell 5-0 down after picking up just two points in his two service games. He held on to the next but by then the damage was done and Pella didn’t need a second set point in closing out the one hour and 14 minute match.

Besides the two singles players, India are also represented by Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza in the doubles events. Bopanna is teaming up with Donald Young where they face Daniel Nestor and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi in the opening round. In women’s doubles, Mirza has teamed up Monica Niculescu and the top seeds were given a first round bye.

