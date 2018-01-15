Yuki Bhambri falls at first hurdle once again at Australian Open

Yuki Bhambri went down in straight sets to Marcos Baghdatis. (Source: AP) Yuki Bhambri went down in straight sets to Marcos Baghdatis. (Source: AP)

Yuki Bhambri’sthird main draw foray at the Australian Open saw a third straight defeat as he failed to capitalise on advantages and cut down his unforced errors. With a patchy performance, he lost in straight sets to veteran Marcos Baghdatis on Monday to suffer a first round exit at Australian Open. He went down 6-7, 3-6, 4-6 in two hours and nine minutes on Court 8.

Yuki, who came through the qualifying rounds, had previously lost to Andy Murray (2015) and Tomas Berdych (2016) in the main draw in Melbourne. This time, he faced World no 102 Baghdatis, a 2006 finalist and probably the easiest of the three rivals. The decent matchup, their first, could have gone Bhambri’s way had he not made 33 unforced errors and been more reassuring in the first set.

Bhambri began the match on a positive note by breaking Baghdatis’ serve and continued to do that twice again in the set. Unfortunately, he was broken twice as well but still gave him the advantage to serve for the set at 5-4. With the crowd behind him and loud chants of ‘Go-Go Baghdatis’ ringing around, the Cypriot closed the door on Bhambri winning the first set.

In the tie-break too, Bhambri had the advantage and was 3-1 up and had Baghdatis down during a point but he failed to hit his groundstroke into the corner which allowed the 2006 finalist back into the point. In the end, Bhambri faltered with his volley and from then on, his downfall began. Thereafter, a flurry of errors cost him dearly to lost the first set.

In the second and third sets, the number of errors subsided as both players looked better on their serve, but it was Baghdatis who did well when it mattered most. Baghdatis got the break in the ninth game and comfortably closed out the second set to take a commanding lead.

In the third set, Bhambri played percentage tennis better but not capitalising on opportunities hurt him. He earned a break point early on but didn’t convert which kept the set on serve. Baghdatis, though, remained tight in his return of serves and broke in the seventh game when Bhambri sent his backhand into the net. Soon enough, Baghdatis completed the formalities and progressing into the second round.

