Yuki Bhambri enters second round of Miami Open

Yuki converted five of the 13 break points compared to only two by his opponent. (Source: File) Yuki converted five of the 13 break points compared to only two by his opponent. (Source: File)

India’s Yuki Bhambri continued with his commendable performance in the ATP Circuit reaching the second round of the Miami Open with a straight-set 7-5 6-3 victory over Bosnia’s Mirza Basic, in Miami on Friday.

Yuki will now meet world No 11 and eighth seeded American Jack Sock in the second round of the tournament, having come through the qualifying round.

Yuki, who is currently ranked 107th in the ATP list, took an hour and 32 minutes to defeat the world No 75. The win against another higher-ranked opponent will surely help India’s top singles player in getting closer to top-100, something that can get him direct entry into the French Open.

He had earlier reached the third round of the Indian Wells tournament. The hallmark of Yuki’s game in the opening round here was the successful first serve of 68 percent and a whopping 71 percent conversion of points on the second serve.

Throughout the match, Yuki converted five of the 13 break points compared to only two by his opponent.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App