Yuki Bhambri continues dream run, moves into quarters of Citi Open

Continuing his dream run at the Citi Open in Washington, world number 200 Yuki Bhambri of India moved into the quarter-finals of the tournament. On the outside courts of the venue, the Indian defeated Guido Pella of Argentina 6-7 6-3 6-1 on Thursday. He will now face Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the next round.

Bhambri had completed a sensational win over world number 22 and defending champion Gael Monfils of France on Wednesday. He took one hour and 51 minutes to register the 6-3 4-6 7-5 upset win over the sixth-seed player. Also, Bhambri had qualified for the main draw of the ATP event.

