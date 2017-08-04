Latest News
Yuki Bhambri continues dream run, moves into quarters of Citi Open

Yuki Bhambri, who had beaten Gael Monfils on Wednesday, moved into the quarter-finals of Citi Open after he beat defeated Guido Pella of Argentina 6-7 6-3 6-1 on Thursday. He will now face Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the next round.

By: Express Web Desk | Washington | Published:August 4, 2017 11:26 am
yuki bhambri, bhambri vs pella, citi open Yuki Bhambri moved into the quarters of Citi Open. (Source: Reuters)
Continuing his dream run at the Citi Open in Washington, world number 200 Yuki Bhambri of India moved into the quarter-finals of the tournament. On the outside courts of the venue, the Indian defeated Guido Pella of Argentina 6-7 6-3 6-1 on Thursday. He will now face Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the next round.

Bhambri had completed a sensational win over world number 22 and defending champion Gael Monfils of France on Wednesday. He took one hour and 51 minutes to register the 6-3 4-6 7-5 upset win over the sixth-seed player. Also, Bhambri had qualified for the main draw of the ATP event.

