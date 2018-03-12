Yuki Bhambri beats World No. 12 Lucas Pouille at Indian Wells

Yuki Bhambri (in orange) after winning his second round game at Indian Wells. Yuki Bhambri (in orange) after winning his second round game at Indian Wells.

Yuki Bhambri picked up the biggest win of his career by beating Frenchman Lucas Pouille, ranked 12 in the world, in the second round of Indian Wells. In a match that spanned an hour and 21 minutes, Bhambri came out victorious by 6-4, 6-4 margin. He will next face American Sam Querrey in the third round.

In August 2017, Bhambri beat World No 22 and Citi Open defending champion Gael Monfils for what was then the biggest win of his career. This, in numbers speak, surely trumps it. That fact wasn’t lost on Bhambri who punched the air in celebration and euphoria as Pouille’s forehand sailed wide. Post the handshake, Bhambri once again took in the loud ‘Yuki! Yuki!’ chants before going on to kiss the court.

World No 110 Bhambri had beaten another Frenchman in Nicolas Mahut in the first round. In sharp contrast to that win over Mahut, Bhambri started both sets well and edged Pouille before the Frenchman drew back. In the first set, Bhambri broke Pooille in the very first game and sped off to a 4-1 lead.

Pouille reduced the deficit by breaking Bhambri in the next game despite the Indian saving two break points in a lengthy game. But with still a break of serve advantage, Bhambri went on to close the opening set on the first set point opportunity.

The second set had Bhambri leading 3-1 with Pouille broken in the third game. The Open 13 and Dubai finalist Pouille then drew parity to make it 3-3. Bhambri struck in an extremely lengthy ninth game of the second set where Pouille saved three break points but couldn’t go on to save the fourth. Bhambri then went on to hold his serve to love and closed out the match on the first chance.

