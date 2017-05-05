WTA Madrid Open Draw: Johanna Konta gets stiff draw, Maria Sharapova faces potential second round against Eugenie Bouchard

Angelique Kerber is the top seed at the clay court event in Madrid. (Source: USA Today Sports File) Angelique Kerber is the top seed at the clay court event in Madrid. (Source: USA Today Sports File)

Britain’s Johanna Konta has been handed the stiff end of the stick at the WTA Madrid Open draw announced on Friday. She will take on Germany’s Laura Siegemund in the first round with Carla Suarez Navarro in a potential second round with Caroline Wozniacki and eventually defending champion Simona Halep on close heels. Siegemund comes into the tournament on the back of her first Premier title at Porsche Grand Prix.

Halep, who won the title last year and started the run at Caja Magica brightly by winning the inaugural Tie Break Tens tournament and pocketing $200,000 ($50,000 went to charity from the actual sum of $250,000), takes on Kristyna Pliskova in the same half of the draw as Gabrine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova.

Top seed Angelique Kerber is in the top half of the other half of the draw and she faces Timea Babos of Hungary in her first round. Kerber, World No 2, lost in the opening round last year and would hope for a better showing this time around.

FULL DRAW

[1] Angelique Kerber (GER) v Timea Babos (HUN)

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO)

Alizé Cornet (FRA) v Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)

Maria Sharapova (RUS) v [13] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

[11] Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Qualifier

Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Qualifier

Alison Riske (USA) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ) v [8] Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)

[4] Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) v Jelena Jankovic (SRB)

Qualifier v Qualifier

Lauren Davis (USA) v Monica Puig (PUR)

Ana Konjuh (CRO) v [14] Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

[9] Madison Keys (USA) v Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Catherine Bellis (USA) v Daria Gavrilova (AUS)

Qualifier v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Misaki Doi (JPN) v [7] Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)

[6] Johanna Konta (GBR) v Laura Siegemund (GER)

Qualifier v CoCo Vandeweghe (USA)

Carla Suárez Navarro (ESP) v Peng Shuai (CHN)

Monica Niculescu (ROU) v [10] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

[16] Samantha Stosur (AUS) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Julia Goerges (GER) v Qualifier

Roberta Vinci (ITA) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) v [3] Simona Halep (ROU)

[5] Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI)

Kiki Bertens (NED) v Ekaterina Makarova (RUS)

Qualifier v Francesca Schiavone (ITA)

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) v [12] Elena Vesnina (RUS)

[15] Barbora Strycova (CZE) v Lucie Safarova (CZE)

Christina McHale (USA) v Lara Arruabarrena (ESP)

Zhang Shuai (CHN) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) v [2] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

