Would give up being number one just to be back playing on the court, says Andy Murray

Three-times grand slam champion Andy Murray, who underwent a hip surgery, is desperate to return back to the court and said that he would give up the title of World No. 1 just to be back on the court playing.

During a question-answer session on social media, Murray, who pulled out of the Australian Open after failing to recover from a hip injury, said “I can tell you sitting on a couch right now whilst the Australian Open is in that I would give back being number 1 in the world just to be back playing on the court again.. Passion is much higher than it was then.” Murray has not played a competitive match since hobbling to defeat by Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals six months ago.

On his recovery, the five-times Australian Open runner-up said that it was going better than he had expected. Murray was also asked about the possibility of reducing men’s matches at Grand Slams to best of three contests instead of best of five to which he replied, “If it’s what the people want then it’s worth a try. I don’t mind either way. Best of three is easier on the body and would help longevity. Best of five tests mental and physical side more.”

Murray, who has fallen to 19th in the world, had shared a picture after his surgerly last week and said, “A little post op photo. I’m feeling really positive and looking forward to starting rehab. Thanks to everyone for the well wishes and support the last few days.. It really helps.”

