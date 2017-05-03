Wimbledon prize money hiked by 10 per cent

Wimbledon will start on July 3, 2017. It’s latest start since 1895. Wimbledon will start on July 3, 2017. It’s latest start since 1895.

Prize money for the oldest Grand Slam Wimbledon has been hiked by 10 per cent from 2016. This year’s Wimbledon champions will receive 2.2 million pounds ($2.84 million) each – a hike of 200,000 pounds for both the men’s and women’s winner, the organisers unveiled on Wednesday.

The increased prize money for the eventual winners will also trickle down to participants who bow out in the lower rounds of the tournament. The total pot for the tournament has been increased to 31.6 million pounds, up from 28.1 million pounds the year prior. In 2011, Wimbledon pot used to be at 14.6 million pounds – thus seeing staggering growth in six years.

First round losers will walk away with 35,000 pounds. In terms of percentage hike, first round losers will earn 17 per cent more than they did in 2016.

“We are proud of the important leadership role that Wimbledon plays locally, nationally, and internationally, and are committed to continuing to invest to secure the future of The Championships, and of our sport, for the years to come,” club chairman Philip Brook said.

Brook said the club had “taken into account” exchange rates, but that the “Brexit effect” had not been instrumental in their calculations. “Exchange rates go up and go down over time,” he said. “In my time with the club I think all four grand slam tournaments have led on prize money, and now the U.S. dollar is particularly strong.”

The tournament commences from July 3 – it’s latest ever start since the Championships began on July 8 in 1895.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd