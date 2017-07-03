Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 1: Nick Kyrgios, Laura Robson exit in opening round; Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Petra Kvitova headline opening day

Wimbledon 2017 Live Score, Day 1: Nick Kyrgios is on the brink of a first round exit. (Source: AP) Wimbledon 2017 Live Score, Day 1: Nick Kyrgios is on the brink of a first round exit. (Source: AP)

The 131st Wimbledon Championships are here and what a breathtaking Grand Slam we’re in store for! Roger Federer is eyeing a historic and record eighth Wimbledon title but he would have to wait to get his quest underway. Featuring on Day 1 are defending and former champions Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Petra Kvitova, Venus Williams. Also in action will be Nick Kyrgios and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. Catch live scores and updates from Wimbledon on Day 1.

Wimbledon Live Scores and Updates, Day 1: Wimbledon is starting on July 3 in its latest start since 1896. Defending champion and World No 1 Andy Murray will get things going on Center Court. But earlier than that, in notable names Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will get the ball rolling.

1714 hrs IST: British hope Laura Robson is also out of the Championships. Brazil’s Haddad wins 6-4, 6-2

1712 hrs IST: Nick Kyrgios gets treatment from the trainer for a brief period before calling it quits. He retires hurt. Did so in Queen’s too. The injury clearly not healed. Herbert is through to the second round

1711 hrs IST: Meanwhile no trouble for Jo Wilfried Tsonga who is now two sets up 6-3, 6-2 vs Norrie. Madison Keys is close to the second round progress.

1704 hrs IST: TWO SETS! Herbert with three aces and then a forehand winner into the open court to take a two sets to love lead over Kyrgios. The Aussie, normally a fantastic athlete, not even making a run for it

1702 hrs IST: Trouble once again for Kyrgios. He drops serve once again in the seventh game and Herbert will now serve for the second set at 5-4. The Aussie is walking around very gingerly – almost as if he’s carrying an injury

1654 hrs IST: It is 3-3 in the second set between Kyrgios and Herbert now. Key scores elsewhere: Tsonga 6-3, 2-2 vs Norrie, Paire 6-4, 1-4 vs Dutra Silva, Khachanov 7-6 vs Kuznetsov, Janowicz 6-4, 2-2 vs Shapovalov, Sousa 6-3, 5-5 vs Dustin Brown, Maia 6-4, 2-1 vs Robson

1636 hrs IST: Early trouble for Kyrgios wearing white tights underneath his shorts despite the warm temperatures at Wimbledon. Herbert wins the opening set 6-3.

1605 hrs IST: READY, SET, PLAY! Nick Kyrgios gets play underway against Herbert on Court 3. The Frenchman is serving first. Some key matches around the grounds see Tsonga vs Norrie (Court 2), Dutra Silva vs Benoit Paire (Court 4), Khachanov vs Kuznetsov (Court 5), Sam Querrey (from his upset of Djokovic last year) vs Fabbiano (Court 11), Madison Keys vs Hibino (Court 12)

