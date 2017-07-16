Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Live, Wimbledon 2017 Final: Roger Federer has history in sight against Marin Cilic

Wimbledon Final Live: Roger Federer takes on Marin Cilic for the men’s singles title. Wimbledon Final Live: Roger Federer takes on Marin Cilic for the men’s singles title.

Go back a year and on this very court, Roger Federer had lost and played his last match of the year. Thereafter he took time off to recover and move a year or so forward and the Swiss legend has progressed a step better to reach the final. In his quest to win a record eighth Wimbledon title stands Croatia’s Marin Cilic who has reached the final for the first time in 11 attempts. Not adverse to latter stages of Grand Slams, Cilic has won the 2014 US Open previously. Take a look at the recent performance and their historic record and Federer emerges as the overwhelming favourite to improve on his Grand Slams won tally to 19. Catch live scores and updates from Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic in Wimbledon Final.

Wimbledon 2017 Final Live Scores and Updates, Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic: The Swiss legend is looking to become the joint fourth highest Grand Slam winner – man or woman – if he wins over Cilic.

1807 hrs IST: Some are calling it Federer vs Cilic or beauty vs brutality. Here they put the final touches before the stepping up on Centre Court.

Ahead of his bid for an eighth #Wimbledon crown, Roger Federer practices out on Court… 8 pic.twitter.com/rKwX9uQ9yg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

1805 hrs IST: Last year these two clashed in the quarters and Cilic led two sets to love, had three match points before Federer came back heroically. Are in for another epic?

Last year on Centre Court, Roger Federer and Marin Cilic combined for a five-set classic. Will we be in for more of the same?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uMLuG3tPj7 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

1800 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to IndianExpress.com in our live coverage of the men’s singles final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic. What an exciting prospect we’re in store for! Who are you backing to lift the glorious trophy? Federer for a record eighth time or Cilic for the first time? Meanwhile, Luca Schmetzer from Wandsworth will be the lucky kid to perform the coin toss.

