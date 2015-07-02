Presents Latest News
  • Wimbledon: Eugenie Bouchard breaks all-white dress code by wearing black innerwear, escapes punishment

Wimbledon: Eugenie Bouchard breaks all-white dress code by wearing black innerwear, escapes punishment

Wimbledon's dress code states that players must dress in 'almost entirely white' during competitive matches.

By: IANS | Updated: July 2, 2015 2:18 pm
Wimbledon, Wimbledon 2015, Wimbledon schedule order of play, wimbledon blog, eugenie bouchard, canada, canada day, bouchard, tennis news, tennis Bouchard wore a black bra whose strap was easily visible during her women’s singles first round defeat to China’s Ying-Ying Duan. (Source: AP)
Related News

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard escaped strict punishment from umpire Louise Engzell despite breaking Wimbledon’s dress code.

The 21-year-old, who reached the final of last year’s Wimbledon, wore a black bra whose strap was easily visible during her women’s singles first round defeat to China’s Ying-Ying Duan in London on Tuesday.

Engzell checked to see if Bouchard had broken the dress code but did not take action against the World No.12. Wimbledon’s dress code states that players must dress in ‘almost entirely white’ during competitive matches at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

When asked by sportsmail if she knew that her bra strap had caused concern, Bouchard replied, “I was not aware of that at all and no one told me anything about my bra.”

The rules state that “competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround”.

Duan defeated Bouchard 7-6(3), 6-4. Bouchard has now lost nine of her last 11 games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“To all Australians, whether you’re a cricket fan or not, I apologize for the impact those actions have had on our country’s reputation." 