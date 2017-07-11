Wimbledon 2017: Watch the best shots of a thrilling Day 7

Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller (Source: Reuters) Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller (Source: Reuters)

Manic Monday – the biggest day in the Championship with the Wimbledon 2017 at its halfway stage- saw thrilling action, amazing shots, major upsets and the longest match of the tournament so far.

Roger Federer and Andy Murray took court on Monday to emerge victorious in the fourth round of the tournament. Murray will meet Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals after the No.24 seed beat Kevin Anderson 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-7(11), 6-3 to become the first American man to reach back-to-back Wimbledon quarter-finals since Andy Roddick in 2004-05. Seven-time former champion Roger Federer eased past Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal, however, saw a shock exit as Giles Muller defeated him 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13 in the fifth set. The match went on for almost five hours, pushing Novak Djokovic’s match to the next day.

Venus Williams advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 13th time with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 result over rising Croatian Ana Konjuh. Johanna Konta and Simona Halep also succeeded in their fourth rounds, setting up a clash against each other.

