Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams to face Garbine Muguruza in final

Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza will be vying for the women’s singles title at Wimbledon 2017. It is only the second time that Muguruza has reached the final at the All England Club while Williams is chasing her sixth title. If she wins, it will also be Williams’ first Grand Slam since 2008, which was at Wimbledon itself. Muguruza, on the other hand, is playing only her third Grand Slam final and will be looking for a second major title since her win last year at the French Open.

Both Venus and Muguruza made light work of their semi-final ties. It was the Spaniard that went first against Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova, who had beaten Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 16. Her remarkable run of form, though, was halted by Muguruza who beat her 6-1, 6-1 in a match that lasted just over an hour. Muguruza has been unable to replicate the form that took her to the French Open 2016 title but it was an encouraging display from the Spaniard who didn’t let Rybarikova into the match right from the start.

Venus Williams, on the other hand, faced local hope Jo Konta. With the exit of Andy Murray, Konta was the only remaining British challenger for this year’s singles title. But she proved no match for the American veteran who sailed to her second Grand Slam final this year.

Muguruza fell to Serena Williams the last time she had reached the summit clash at Wimbledon. She now faces the rejuvenated elder Williams, who, at age of 37, is the oldest contender since Martina Navratilova.

