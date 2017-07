Venus Williams has defied age and other odds to reach a second Grand Slam final this year. (Source: Reuters) Venus Williams has defied age and other odds to reach a second Grand Slam final this year. (Source: Reuters)

37-year-old Venus Williams will be paying her ninth Wimbledon final on Saturday against Garbine Muguruza. It is also her second Grand Slam final of the year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd