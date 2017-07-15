Latest News
Wimbledon 2017: Twitter goes wild after Roger Federer reaches record 11th final

Roger Federer hasn't dropped a set in the tournament and will face Croatian Marin Cilic for the title on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 15, 2017 1:38 am
Roger Federer, Wimbledon 2017, Indian Express With this win Federer has now reached 29 grand slam finals, winning 18. (Source: AP)
Veteran tennis great Roger Federer entered his 11th Wimbledon final when he defeated Czech Tomas Berdych 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 on Friday. In a game which lasted more than an hour, Berdych gave a tough fight but ultimately Federer’s class proved too much for him. With this win Federer has now reached 29 grand slam finals, winning 18.

Federer hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament and will face Croatian Marin Cilic for the title on Sunday. However, Federer’s win over Berdych sent Twitter into a frenzy. Here are some of th reactions.

Meanwhile, after the match, Federer spoke about his opponent in the final and said, “Last year against Marin (Cilic) was brutal,” Federer said. “I got really lucky to win. He’s a lovely guy, I’m happy for him he’s in his first Wimbledon final. “He crushed me at the U.S. Open a few years ago. Hopefully, he won’t play like that again.”

