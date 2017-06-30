Wimbledon 2017: Top players get tough draw, potential Big-4 face-off in men’s semis

Andy Murray is top seeded for Wimbledon 2017 and looking for his third title. (Source: AP file) Andy Murray is top seeded for Wimbledon 2017 and looking for his third title. (Source: AP file)

Defending champion Andy Murray will begin the defence of his Wimbledon title against a qualifier while the top seed in women’s singles Angelique Kerber will also begin her campaign against a qualifier. The draw for Wimbledon 2017 was made at the All England Club on Friday.

Seven-time champion Roger Federer has been draw in the bottom half of the men’s singles alongwith three-time champion Novak Djokovic. World number one and top seed Murray who is looking to win his third title in London was drawn in the top half with Rafael Nadal.

The Big-4 of men’s tennis can face each other in the semi-final. Federer, eyeing his first title since 2012, could face Milos Raonic in quarters and if he beats him, Djokovic or Dominic Thiem await in the semifinals. Murray could face Nadal in the semis but he has to beat Stan Wawrinka in the quarters.

Nadal, who won the 2017 French Open, face a tough opponent in Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals. A struggling Djokovic might find it difficult to reach the semi-final. He has a potential third-round match against Juan Martin del Potro.

French Open 2017 winner Jelena Ostapenko and her opponent in the final Simona Halep are seeded to face in the semi-final. Even two-time champ Petra Kvitova is in bottom half.

Karolina Pliskova may face Kerber in the semi-finals as well.

