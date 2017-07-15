Wimbledon 2017: Tomas Berdych wears Novak Djokovic’s shoes at Wimbledon

Tomas Berdych now knows what it’s like to walk in Novak Djokovic’s shoes. (Source: AP) Tomas Berdych now knows what it’s like to walk in Novak Djokovic’s shoes. (Source: AP)

Tomas Berdych now knows what it’s like to walk in Novak Djokovic’s shoes. Unfortunately for Berdych, that didn’t help him against Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semifinals.

The 11th-seeded Czech’s shoes had the image of Djokovic on the tongue during the straight set loss to Federer on Centre Court. He said his usual shoes hurt his feet, so he made the switch.

“I’m wearing Novak’s shoes because the other shoes just doesn’t fit well,” Berdych said.

