Wimbledon 2017: Sports legends lay into Bernard Tomic for ‘bored’ comment in first round defeat

Australia’s Bernard Tomic admitted to feeling ‘bored’ against Mischa Zverev in timid show. (Source: AP) Australia’s Bernard Tomic admitted to feeling ‘bored’ against Mischa Zverev in timid show. (Source: AP)

Australian men’s number 2 player Bernard Tomic earned plenty of scathing remarks after admitting to ‘feeling bored’ in his less than competitive and insipid show against Mischa Zverev at Wimbledon in the opening round. In a straight sets defeat, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6, Australian legends from many walks of life and who played different sports have criticised Tomic for his dismal show.

In the week Australian tennis celebrated the 30th year anniversary of Pat Cash’s Wimbledon title in 1987, came the exit of Tomic in poor fashion and six Australian players lost after winning just two sets between them. Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jordan Thompson, John Millman and Andrew Whittington all lost early at Wimbledon.

After the defeat to Zverev, Tomic said, “I think I don’t respect the sport enough. You know, I’m going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won’t have to work again. We all work for money. At 34, maybe I can donate to charity. If you ask Roger Federer if he’ll do it, I’ll do it. I felt a little bit bored out there. The last sort of year or two, nothing motivates. It’s not I don’t give my best. I still try to go for it in a way.” Tomic, who has won three ATP Tour titles, has earned almost £4m in career prize money, including £35,000 for his defeat by Zverev.

REACTIONS:

“To say the things that he said in the press conference today is a disgrace. You’re an embarrassment to yourself, and not only to the sport but to Australian tennis.” – Australian two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Rennae Stubbs

“I don’t think Bernie by a long shot represents everybody, Australian players. He can do a lot worse than that to ruin the image that we’ve created. But a lot of ex-players are cringing, Aussies, especially the guys who started this pro circuit. We wouldn’t be here without these guys.” – Australia’s Wimbledon winner in 1987 Pat Cash

“The spectators paid good money to come here and watch Wimbledon and the guy shows up and doesn’t try, he can’t be bothered. Just stay at home.” – USA’s nine-time Wimbledon winner Martina Navratilova

If Tomic wants to feel nothing for the next 15 years, there's a place for him at fine leg to fine leg in our 4th grade side. — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) July 4, 2017

B. Tomic what a disgrace. He was bored playing at Wimbledon. Do us all favour and go and do something else.#no heart — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) July 5, 2017

Imagine playing at Wimbledon & saying "it's tough to find motivation" . Unbelievable. Disgraceful comments from Tomic — Ned Zelic (@NedZelic) July 5, 2017

Tomic has previously had his commitment to the sport questioned when playing at Madrid Masters in 2016, he held the racquet backwards and by the strings on match point against Fabio Fognini and barely moved as the Italian fired an ace past him. In 2012, he was accused of ‘tanking’ against Andy Roddick at the 2012 US Open earning himself the nickname ‘Tomic the Tank Engine’.

