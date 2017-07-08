Wimbledon 2017: Sania Mirza visits injured Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the hospital

Sania Mirza (left) with Bethanie Mattek-Sands (centre) and Sorana Cirstea (right) at a private hospital in London. (Source: Instagram) Sania Mirza (left) with Bethanie Mattek-Sands (centre) and Sorana Cirstea (right) at a private hospital in London. (Source: Instagram)

India’s women’s doubles specialist and a regular on the ladies tour, Sania Mirza, visited injured Bethanie Mattek-Sands at a private hospital she’s been admitted to following her knee injury on Thursday while playing on Court 17 in the women’s singles draw. Her opponent in the match – Soran Cirstea – who won as a result of the retirement also visited the women’s doubles World No 1. In a picture posted on Mattek-Sands’s Instagram, the American player wrote, “Had some buddies visit me in the hospital yesterday ☺️😘❤️ #FeelTheLove @mirzasaniar and @soranacirstea #ThankYou 😘”. A day prior, Mirza had posted an image with Mattek-Sands with the caption, “I love you @matteksands ❤️ you are the biggest fighter I know and you will come back stronger than ever and get through this too💪🏽❤️ #BFF 👯”.

While Mattek-Sands now partners with Lucie Safarova and the pair are suitably called “Team Bucie”, Mirza has partnered with the American in the past. They have partnered at numerous instances in 2006-2008, 2012-13, 2015 and even this year at Brisbane. They’ve in total played 28 tournaments together winning six of them – Cincinnati (2007), Brussels (2012), Brisbane (2013), Dubai (2013), Sydney (2015), and Brisbane (2017). Mattek-Sands and Safarova had come into Wimbledon chasing a non-calendar Grand Slam – they had won three Grand Slams in a row and five overall.

She explained the extent of her injury in a Facebook Live video on Saturday where she said she has ruptured her patellar tendon and would need surgery which would keep her away from the game.

Mattek-Sands fell to the grass when her right knee buckled as she moved toward the net in the third set’s opening game against Cirstea. She immediately clutched her knee and, down on the turf, wailed loudly, imploring for someone to “Help me! Help me!”

“I just remember trying to take a step, my leg not being able to hold me, and I just went down. I remember my knee just feeling really tight and I took a look at it and something was wrong. … Something looked so wrong about it,'” she said in the Facebook Live. “And I knew it was either dislocated or broken. I think at that point, I kind of freaked out.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd