Wimbledon 2017: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna, Purav Raja keep Indian hopes alive

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja have kept India’s campaign going strong in the doubles’ category in the ongoing Wimbledon 2017, registering wins in the second round on Saturday.

Mirza has entered the third round of women’s doubles with her Belgian partner Kirsten Flikens after defeating the British pair Naomi Broady and Heather Watson 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in one hour and 45 minutes.

The formerly ranked No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings Mirza is all set to face her former partner Martina Hingis in the third round on Sunday. Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of China are seeded third while the Indian-Belgian pair are 13th seeds. Mirza has not won a Grand Slam title since the Australian Open women’s doubles title in 2016.

Later in the day, she joined her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig in mixed doubles second round and got the better of the Japanese players Yusuke Watanuki and Makoto Ninomiya, beating them 7-6(5), 6-2. They will now face Croatians Nikola Mektic and Ana Konjuh in the third round.

Rohan Bopanna and partner Gabriela Dabrowski defeated Fabrice Martin and Raluca Olaru 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the second round of mixed doubles. The Indo-Canadian pair, who won the French Open 2017, will now face Croatians Nikola Mektic and Ana Konjuh in the third round.

Purav Raja and his Japanese partner Eri Hozumi also advanced to the second round after beating James Cerretani and Renata Voracova 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. They, however, have a tough one coming up against Canadian-Slovenian pairing of Daniel Nestor and Andreja Klepac on Sunday.

