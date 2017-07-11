Wimbledon 2017: Sania Mirza knocked out by former partner Martina Hingis in third round

Sania Mirza failed to reach fourth round of women’s doubles in Wimbledon 2017. (Source: PTI) Sania Mirza failed to reach fourth round of women’s doubles in Wimbledon 2017. (Source: PTI)

Sania Mirza lost her third round women’s doubles match on Monday against her former partner Martina Hingis. The 13th-seeded pair of Mirza and Kirsten Flipkens fell down 2-6 4-6 against much stronger Hingis and Yung-Jan Chan in a one-sided match.

Mirza had won the Wimbledon women’s doubles title in 2015 with Hingis. The pair had won three Grand Slams and 14 titles together before parting ways last year.

Third seeds Hingis-Chan maintained the pressure and dominance throughout two sets in over an hour to emerge victorious and advance to the fourth round.

Later in the day, India’s Purav Raja with Japanese partner Eri Hozumi lost to Canadian-Slovenian 11th seeds Daniel Nestor and Andreja Klepac 2-6, 5-7 in the second round of mixed doubles.

India has, howver, not lost all hopes in the ongoing tournament as Mirza and Rohan Bopanna, the French Open champion, have still kept their campaign going in the mixed doubles. Mirza has paired with Croatian partner Ivan Dodig and will be facing Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson in the third round on Tuesday. Bopanna, on the other hand, will face N. Mektic and A. Konjuh on Wednesday in the round of 16 with partner Gabriela Dabrowski.

