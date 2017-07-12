Wimbledon 2017: Sam Querrey knocks out Andy Murray to reach semi-finals

Latest News
Defending champion Andy Murray was beaten 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 by big-serving American Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Wednesday. Querrey is the first American man to reach a grand slam semi-final since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.

By: Reuters | London | Published:July 12, 2017 8:54 pm
andy murray, sam querrey, wimbledon 2017 Sam Querrey knocked out Andy Murray in the quarter-final. (Source: Reuters)
Hobbling defending champion Andy Murray was beaten 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 by big-serving American Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Wednesday. The 30-year-old world number one led by two sets to one but was clearly troubled by an injury in the fourth set as 24th seed Querrey levelled the match. Querrey broke early in the fifth set and despite the Centre Court crowd getting behind the home favourite there was no way back for the Briton whose reign ended in disappointing fashion. Querrey, who knocked out then defending champion Novak Djokovic last year, is the first American man to reach a grand slam semi-final since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.

