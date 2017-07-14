Wimbledon 2017: Sachin Tendulkar returns to Centre Court, says here to support Roger Federer

Sachin Tendulkar has arrived at Wimbledon to support his long time friend, Roger Federer. (Source: AP) Sachin Tendulkar has arrived at Wimbledon to support his long time friend, Roger Federer. (Source: AP)

As tennis great Roger Federer eyes a record eighth title at the Wimbledon this year, former Indian batting great, Sachin Tendulkar has arrived at Wimbledon to support his long time friend. Speaking to the Wimbledon channel, Sachin said, “I’ve been watching Roger for the last 10 years. Here I am to support Roger. He is a down to earth, humble man.”

Sachin Tendulkar, who is a close friend of former World No. 1 Roger Federer, has been attending Roger’s matches earlier as well. The duo first met in 2011 and since then have forged a close bond. It is well known that both the players have a lot of mutual admiration. Earlier, when Roger Federer visited India, he personally invited Sachin Tendulkar for his IPTL match against Rafael Nadal in New Delhi.

I am here to support Roger #Federer. I admire him more as a person. He is a down to earth, humble man: Sachin Tendulkar. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xyw8b4KmgW — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) 14 July 2017

“Sachin Tendulkar is the Indian sports person I admire the most. I met him when he visited Wimbledon. He was a lot of fun to talk to – and he is a legend. Whenever I play cricket video games, I always pick Sachin as my batsman.”, Federer had said back then.

At this time of the month every year, Tendulkar normally spends some time in London. He always makes it a point to drop in at the SW19 to watch the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal live in action. Meanwhile, he is not the first cricketer to attend the Wimbledon this year. Former England captain Alastair Cook was at the Wimbledon 2017 Centre Court for the match between Garbine Muguruza and Svetlana Kuznetsova.

