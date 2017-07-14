Wimbledon 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski lose in mixed doubles quarterfinals; Indian challenge ends

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski were broken thrice in the evenly contested match. (Source: Wimbledon) Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski were broken thrice in the evenly contested match. (Source: Wimbledon)

India’s challenge on the senior side at Wimbledon ended on Thursday after Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski lost out in the quarterfinals to Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson. Bopanna and Dabrowski, who had won the French Open together, pushed the defending champions all the way before Kontinen and Watson edged them in a nail-biter 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 in exactly two hours on Centre Court. The result came just hours after Kontinen lost a five setter in the men’s doubles in dramatic fashion.

The difference between the two teams was extremely marginal with Kontinen/Watson taking taking 109 points to 104 for Bopanna and Dabrowski who had come into the match without dropping a set or even being broken. But on the day, they went down despite saving eight of the 11 break points they faced.

Kontinen and Watson will now face Bruno Soares and Elina Vesnina in the semi-finals with the other semi-final pitting Jamie Murray/Martina Hingis against Marcelo Demoliner/Maria Jose Sanchez.

With Bopanna’s defeat, India’s challenge is over at the All England Club with Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig crashing out in the third round of the mixed doubles event and Rohan exiting the men’s doubles in the second round. Other Indians in the fray, Divij Sharan, Purav Raja, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.

Things are done in the junior event too with early defeats for Mahak Jain, Zeel Desai, Mihika Yadav and Siddhanth Banthia in the girls and boys events. Desai was the best performer among the juniors as she reached the third round in girls singles and the second round in the doubles.

