Wimbledon 2017: Rafael Nadal bumps his head in the hallway, watch video

In a hilarious moment before he took court at Wimbledon on Monday for Day 7 or Manic Monday, Rafael Nadal bumped his head on to the roof of the doorway as he readied to enter Court 1. In typical fashion, he jumped up and down to limber up – as players do – he hit the top of his head and clutched on to it a second later. Thankfully it didn’t hurt him and the Spaniard saw the funny side to it – as did his opponent in the fourth round Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.

Nadal has had a convincing first three rounds at Wimbledon where he has beaten John Millman, Donald Young and Karen Khachanov in straight sets. So convincing has been the Spaniard that Roger Federer, who is going for a record eighth title at the All England Club, reckons Nadal can go all the way. That feeling is echoed by Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou who runs the largest tennis academy in Europe. He has also coached the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Laura Robson and Marcos Baghdatis. “I still think he’s (Federer) the one who has the best chances to win. First of all because he’s back to an incredible level and second of all because he’s the king of grass. But Rafa is very impressive at the start of the tournament. It’s something we couldn’t know before because he hadn’t reached the second week since 2011 but I can only see a final between those two,” he told Metro UK.

Nadal is looking to win his third Grand Slam and make the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010 when he had won the title. Since then, Nadal has only mustered a best of fourth round (in 2014) while losing to players outside the top-100 in the rankings in 2012, 2013 and 2015. Last year he opted to sit out after picking up a wrist injury during the French Open.

