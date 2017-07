Novak Djokovic. (Source: AP) Novak Djokovic. (Source: AP)

Three-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic retired injured during his quarter-final against Czech Tomas Berdych on Wednesday. The second seed had just lost the opening set and was down a break in the second when he walked to the net and shook Berdych’s hand, having received a medical timeout. He appeared to be struggling with an arm injury.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd