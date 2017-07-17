Wimbledon 2017: Martina Hingis-Jamie Murray win mixed doubles title

Britain’s Jamie Murray and Switzerland’s Martina Hingis won the mixed doubles title. (Source: AP) Britain’s Jamie Murray and Switzerland’s Martina Hingis won the mixed doubles title. (Source: AP)

Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray rounded off the Wimbledon finals and the matches of the fortnight by beating defending champions Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen on Sunday on Centre Court. The ‘Swiss-miss’ and British pair combined to win the title in a rather straightforwad 6-4, 6-4 fashion. The win comes 20 years after Hingis won her first title at Wimbledon but as a lanky player from Switzerland laced with the consistency in her groundstrokes and in sharp contrast to the power game that the fans are accustomed to seeing now.

The title for Hingis makes it a ‘double’ for Switzerland after fellow Swiss Roger Federer had claimed a record eighth Wimbledon singles title. Hingis has now won six major mixed doubles titles as well as 12 in women’s doubles — not to mention her five in singles.

Murray won his first mixed doubles title 10 years ago when he had partnered with Serbia’s Jelena Jankovic. And here he only paired up with Hingis on the eve of the tournament after she sent him a text inviting him to play with her. “(Men’s) doubles is obviously my biggest goal of the year,” said former doubles number one Murray. “It’s going to take something pretty special to kind of maybe, potentially take my eye off the ball with it. But it was a great opportunity. I mean, she’s won everything, won so many mixed as well. I knew I could do well with her. For me, it was kind of an easy decision.”

Murray and Hingis broke the Finnish-British pairing in the seventh game of the opening set to get the all-important advantage and then held firm to take the opening set. They did a repeat in the second set – broke in the seventh game – to hold in the tenth and lift the title.

