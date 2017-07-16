Wimbledon 2017: Mansour Bahrami, Michael Llodra, Lleyton Hewitt, Mark Philippoussis play point of the tournament; watch

Wimbledon 2017: It was a 61-shot rally. Wimbledon 2017: It was a 61-shot rally.

Wimbledon 2017 is on its final day, with the tennis great Roger Federer in the final against Marin Cilic in mens’ singles on Sunday. The women singles’ champion has already been declared on Saturday – Garbiñe Muguruza, who beat Venus Williams to win her second Grand Slam title after she had won the 2016 French Open. The Spaniard came out 7-5, 6-0 victorious in just an hour and 17 minutes.

The tournament has given some unforgettable moments, its share of controversies, funny incidents and a lot to talk about. One such play point of the tournament was the Invitation Doubles Round Robin Gentlemen match on Saturday when Iran’s Mansour Bahrami and France’s Michael Llodra combined with Lleyton Hewitt, Mark Philippoussis of Australia to make something special.

It was a 61-shot (yes, you read that right) rally featuring lobs, volleys, tweeners and every other type of shot in the book. All heads in the stands looked like pendulums as they swayed with the ball from one side to the other.

Eventually, Hewitt, Philippoussis defeated Bahrami, Llodra 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.’

Earlier, Kim Clijsters handed a man from the crowd one of her white skirts and proceeded to dress him ‘appropriately’ for the tournament, which has a strict dress code.

