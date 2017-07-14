Live Wimbledon 2017 semi-final: Marin Cilic 6-6 Sam Querrey in first set; Roger Federer vs Tomas Berdych to follow

Live Wimbledon 2017 semi-finals: Roger Federer faces Tomas Berdych in the semis. Live Wimbledon 2017 semi-finals: Roger Federer faces Tomas Berdych in the semis.

Roger Federer rubbished any notion of him being a favourite to lift the trophy at Wimbledon this year but, with Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic all bowing out, the Swiss great would not blame his fans for raising him to that pedestal. Federer plays Tomas Berdych who prevailed in his quarter final tie against Novak Djokovic. After a marathon of a first set, the Serb retired hurt and letting Berdych through. Sam Querrey who is the first American since Andy Roddick in 2009 to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, will play Marin Cilic. Cilic ended Giles Muller’s imperious run of form at Wimbledon in the quarter final. Querrey outlasted Andy Murray in a five setter in the quarter finals to get there. Catch live scores and updates of the men’s semi-finals at Wimbledon here.

Wimbledon 2017 men’s semi-final live score and updates: Marin Cilic takes on Sam Querrey first up at Wimbledon followed by Roger Federer against Tomas Berdych.

1810 hrs IST: A tie-break to decide the first set as nothing separates Cilic and Querrey after 12 games of the opening set on Centre Court. Thirty five minutes of quality serving game

1800 hrs IST: IN A HURRY! Cilic, with some really big serves, seals the game without dropping a point. No player has come to a break so far in the match

1750 hrs IST: Serve game strong so far… the first set moves to 3-3. They have played long, really long games and this too is expected to go the distance

1745 hrs IST: Comfortable holds by both Cilic and Querrey so far. The first set remains locked at 2-2 on Centre Court

1735 hrs IST: The head to head record between the two stands firmly in Cilic’s favour. He has won their four encounters so far and the last time they faced off? Cilic won 17-15 in the second longest Wimbledon match!

A first #Wimbledon final awaits either Sam Querrey or Marin Cilic… Listen LIVE: http://t.co/3yBtAroye6 pic.twitter.com/3GvhbvFXHo — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2017

1730 hrs IST: Marin Cilic to serve first and a wise decision after winning the toss. The Croatian has a big booming serve and that made the difference against Gilles Muller in the quarterfinals. Not to forget, Cilic returned very well in that fifth set to beat the tall Luxembourg player who had beaten Rafael Nadal a round prior (thus the jinx of beating Nadal continues!). Cilic stepped up to the big serves of Muller and took them early to give little time to react. He would need to have the same strategy and confident play against Sam Querrey who is looking to become the first American male player since Andy Roddick to get to the final at the All England Club. Querrey has already made quite a mark in his defeat of Andy Murray in the quarters. What makes his win even more impressive is that he edged Murray 6-1, 6-1 in the fourth and fifth set – not a small feat.

