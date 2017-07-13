Live Wimbledon 2017 semi-final: Garbine Muguruza takes first set 6-1 against Magdalena Rybarikova; Venus Williams vs Johanna Konta to follow

Wimbledon 2017 live score: Among the four semi-finalists, Venus Williams is the only player to have won Wimbledon previously. Wimbledon 2017 live score: Among the four semi-finalists, Venus Williams is the only player to have won Wimbledon previously.

We have now reached that stage of Wimbledon where you can’t let your level drop one bit. It is semi-finals time at the All England Club and first up – as always – the focus will be on the women. Spaniard Garbine Muguruza will play Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia. This will be followed by veteran Venus Williams playing local hope Johanna Konta. With firm favourites Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep knocked out, it is now interesting to see how things will pan out. Of the four playing on Thursday, two have won a Grand Slam before and two haven’t even reached a final. While Venus is the only one who has triumphed at the All England Club. Later, Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowksi play Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson in the mixed doubles quarter finals. Catch live scores and updates of the Wimbledon 2017 Women’s Singles semi-finals here.

Wimbledon 2017, Women’s Singles semi-finals, live scores and updates: Women’s Singles semifinals between Garbine Muguruza vs Magdalena Rybarikova and Venus Williams vs Johanna Konta.

1827 hrs IST: Rybarikova is broken in the first game of the second set. Muguruza making the most of her forays to the net. Won 10/13 at the net in the opening set. And even from the back, she is dictating play. Doesn’t help Rybarikova who looks very nervous. About time she flex those muscles.

1814 hrs IST: Konta, next up, has a task on her hands

Just watched @JoKonta91 warm up. Looking good , relaxed , focused, concentrated & smiling / laughing w her team . 🎾😀#Wimbledon2017 #day10 — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) July 13, 2017

1807 hrs IST: Uh-oh! Muguruza misses a simple drive volley. Goes for too much power and it goes long and wide. Once again, tries for a lot of power and pays for it. 0-30. Rybarikova makes an error on the backhand side. Credit to Muguruza to keep the point going there after the ball hit the baseline and scooped up. 30-30 now. Set point Muguruza and she gets the job done as Rybarikova sends her backhand wide. Simple, very simple for Garbine so far.

1803 hrs IST: Rybarikova serving to get on the board once again. Good start by Muguruza with a deep service return and Rybarkiova nets it. Muguruza with two unforced errors after a lengthy rally that had the Spaniard moving up again and then a backhand drive volley on a lob. But Muguruza vying for a bagel here. 30-30. Rybarikova with a good forehand on Muguruza’s backhand and the dink is smashed away. Followed by an ace. She’s on the board and a huge applause on Center Court. 5-1

1800 hrs IST: Chance for Rybarikova to get on the board with a break point. But Muguruza with beautiful point construction and good hands at the net to push the ball behind the Slovakian from the volley. The return goes wide. Deuce. And now Rybarikova makes a mistake on the backhand side. Muguruza with an ace out wide and in just 20 minutes, the Spaniard is 5-0 up.

1752 hrs IST: Rybarikova goes for a drop at 0-30 but Muguruza is quick to reach it and pushes for a winner on the forehand. Brings up three break points. The Slovakian saves two with good serves and Muguruza sends the returns long. But one still remains. Another miss on the backhand service return, not much pace in it but Muguruza tries to go for a bit much and sends it long. Deuce. Rybarikova has a chance to send a forehand pass past Muguruza but nets it instead. Saves another break point with a nice gentle volley. Back to deuce. Another drop by Rybarikova and Muguruza has the wheels to reach it and put in place a drive volley by taking two steps back. She tries to go for an ace down the tee. Called fault and it is. Fifth break point for Muguruza nd this time Rybarikova errs in trying to go for a backhand winner down the line. Muguruza racing away with this. 4-0!

1749 hrs IST: Muguruza seems to have the game wrapped up to love but then Rybarikova challenges and the ball has landed in. But delays the outcome by a point. Muguruza holds with ease and has raced off to a 3-0 lead

1747 hrs IST: Break! Early break for Muguruza as Rybarikova double faults at 30-40. Challenge fails her too. Advantage Muguruza!

1740 hrs IST: We’re underway on Center Court with Garbine Muguruza serving first. How good has this run been for Rybarikova. Her best before this was third round in 2015 and now, semi-finals. Can she make it to the finals? Let’s see how things pan out. Not the most comfortable serving start for Muguruza but early intent says she will go into attack. Moving to the net multiple times.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd