Wimbledon 2017, Live Day 9: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer in action

Live Wimbledon Day 9: Its the men's singles quarter-finals and world No. 1 Andy Murray faces American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will also be in action. Follow this page for live scores and updates.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 12, 2017 4:34 pm
It is the ninth day of Wimbledon 2017 and a crucial one as top seeds fight for a semi-final spot on Wednesday. World No. 1 Andy Murray has thus far been on course for a third Wimbledon title and he faces American Sam Querrey on Centre Court. Court 1 will be the host of the game between Gilles Muller and Marin Cilic. The Center Court is then slated to hold the match between Roger Federer and Canadian Novak Milos Raonic. Novak Djokovic, on the other hand plays Tomas Berdych. Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig play Heather Watson-Henri Kontinen while Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski face Ana Konjuh-Nikola Mektic in their mixed doubles Round of 16 ties. Catch live scores and updates of Day 9 of Wimbledon 2017 here.

