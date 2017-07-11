Latest News
Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 8: Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams, Johanna Konta, Simona Halep in action

Wimbledon 2017, Day 8: Novak Djokovic will take on Ernests Gulbis in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2017 while Venus Williams, Johanna Konta, Simona Halep will feature in the quarterfinals on Day 8. Follow live scores and updates here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 11, 2017 4:25 pm
Wimbledon Live Score, Wimbledon 2017, Wimbledon live streaming, Novak Djokovic Live, Venus williams, Simona Halep, Johanna Konta, tennis news, sports news, wimbledon news Wimbledon 2017, Day 8: Top seeds will be in action on Day 8 of Wimbledon 2017.
The Manic Monday finished with a bang, a delay and an upset – all in one go as Rafael Nadal was beaten in the longest match of the tournament so far by Gilles Muller in the fourth round. That meant second seed Novak Djokovic’s match had to be pushed onto Day 8, with the Serb being first up on Wednesday on Centre Court against Ernests Gulbis. In the women’s singles, Venus Williams is up against Jelena Ostapenko, and then Johanna Konta will be back in action as she takes on second seed Simona Halep.

 

Wimbledon 2017, Live Score and Updates, Day 8:

1614 hrs IST: Novak Djokovic is warming up before his clash against Ernests Gulbis and will be hoping to join Rodger Federer, Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

1607 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 8 of Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic will be up first on Centre Court, followed by women’s singles quarterfinals. 

