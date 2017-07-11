Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 8: Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams, Johanna Konta, Simona Halep in action

Wimbledon 2017, Day 8: Top seeds will be in action on Day 8 of Wimbledon 2017. Wimbledon 2017, Day 8: Top seeds will be in action on Day 8 of Wimbledon 2017.

The Manic Monday finished with a bang, a delay and an upset – all in one go as Rafael Nadal was beaten in the longest match of the tournament so far by Gilles Muller in the fourth round. That meant second seed Novak Djokovic’s match had to be pushed onto Day 8, with the Serb being first up on Wednesday on Centre Court against Ernests Gulbis. In the women’s singles, Venus Williams is up against Jelena Ostapenko, and then Johanna Konta will be back in action as she takes on second seed Simona Halep.

Wimbledon 2017, Live Score and Updates, Day 8:

1614 hrs IST: Novak Djokovic is warming up before his clash against Ernests Gulbis and will be hoping to join Rodger Federer, Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic is out on the practice court…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/oWvI4T2cLS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 11 July 2017

1607 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 8 of Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic will be up first on Centre Court, followed by women’s singles quarterfinals.

