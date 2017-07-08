Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 6: Muguruza, Kuznetsova advance; Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Milos Raonic, Angelique Kerber to feature

Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 6: Roger Federer will take on Mischa Zverev last on Center Court. Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 6: Roger Federer will take on Mischa Zverev last on Center Court.

Wimbledon is almost done with the first week – many would hope to book their passage into the early target of second week. Mischa and Alexander Zverev will look to possibly face off in the quarters but for that, the former has to beat a certain Roger Federer – no biggie! Sascha takes on unseeded and little known Sebasitan Ofner. Novak Djokovic takes on Ernests Gulbis who served beautifully against Juan Martin del Potro. On the women’s side, Angelique Kerber takes on Shelby Rogers with Caroline Wozniacki facing a tricky prospect in Anett Kontaveit. Catch live scores and updates from Wimbledon on Day 6.

Wimbledon 2017, Live Score and Updates, Day 6: Hello and welcome to the live blog for Wimbledon on Day 6. Lots of interesting matches to get play underway: Muguruza vs Cirstea, Dimitrov vs Sela, Hercog vs Kuznetsova

1721 hrs IST: Muguruza joins Kuznetsova in second week at Wimbledon. She beats Cirstea 6-2, 6-2

1713 hrs IST: Well it hasn’t taken Kuznetsova long to close out the second set and thus the match. An hour and four minutes in the end and the Russian wins 6-4, 6-0

1700 hrs IST: Quick and easy win for Zeel Desai in the first round of girl’s singles. She beats Japan’s Naho Sato 6-1, 6-1

1643 hrs IST: Quick activity early on from all courts. Muguruza with a nice serve down the tee and Cirstea nets the return. The Spaniard wins the opening set 6-2. On Court 3, Dimitrov is up 6-1, Kuznetsova has just won the opening set 6-4 against Hercog

