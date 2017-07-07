Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 5: Top seeds Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Venus Williams in action

Wimbledon Live Score: Top seeds will be in action on Day 5 of Wimbledon 2017. Wimbledon Live Score: Top seeds will be in action on Day 5 of Wimbledon 2017.

Defending champion and World No. 1 Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, who is in top form, are set to take on the court on Friday, the fifth day of Wimbledon 2017, to move closer to booking semifinal spots. Murray has a tough challenge today as he faces Fabio Fogini while Nadal will take up Karen Khachanov to fight in the third round of the ongoing tournament. In the women’s category, five-times champion Venus Williams will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka in Court No. 1. Second seed Simona Halep has a clash with China’s Peng Shuai. Johanna Konta will also be seen in action against Greece’s Maria Sakkari.

Wimbledon 2017, Day 5: Live updates

1604 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of Wimbledon. Kei Nishikori takes on No.18 seed Roberto Bautista Agut on No.3 Court.

