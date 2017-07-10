Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 7: The ‘Big Four’ take charge on Manic Monday

Wimbledon 2017, Day 7: Follow live updates of top seeds in action on Day 7 at Wimbledon 2017. Wimbledon 2017, Day 7: Follow live updates of top seeds in action on Day 7 at Wimbledon 2017.

It is Manic Monday – the biggest day in the Championship with the Wimbledon 2017 at its halfway stage. The ‘big four’ – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are all set to take the court on the first day of the second week, happening only the second time in six years. Venus Williams (the only former winner in a fascinating women’s event), Angelique Kerber, Garbiñe Muguruza, Johanna Konta take the main stage in the women singles as they try to book quarterfinals spot. Sania Mirza and Purav Raja will be carrying Indian hopes in the doubles’ category.

Wimbledon 2017, Live Score and Updates, Day 7:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd