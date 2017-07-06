Wimbledon 2017 Live, Day 4: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki in action

Wimbledon 2o17, Day 4: Top seeds play in the second-round of the tournament. Wimbledon 2o17, Day 4: Top seeds play in the second-round of the tournament.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, with 10 titles between them, will set the game rolling in their second-round ties. Federer, who is tipped as Wimbledon 2017 title winner, is up against one of Djokovic’s Serbian compatriots Dusan “Dutzee” Lajovic back on Centre while Djokovic tackles 22-year-old Czech Adam Pavlasek on No.1 Court. Top-ranked Angelique Kerber will meet Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens for the first time. No 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki, who needed three full sets to edge Timea Babos 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in her previous encounter, faces Tsvetana Pironkova on No 2 Court. Karolina Pliskova, will face Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova on Centre Court. Catch Wimbledon 2017 Live Scores and Updates Here:

Wimbledon 2017, Live Score and Updates, Day 4:

1603 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of Wimbledon. As the tradition goes, first women’s match will be played at Centre Court. Johanna Konta will begin the day against Donna Vekic. On court 2, Nishikori to be up against Stakhovsky.

